Official: BCCI-Vivo suspend partnership for IPL 2020

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Aug 06, 2020, 03.53 PM(IST) Written By: Subhayan Chakraborty

BCCI retains Chinese sponsors for IPL despite political tensions between two countries Photograph:( PTI )

Story highlights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday officially announced that their partnership with Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo, who were the title sponsor, for Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for the 13th edition of the tournament. 

BCCI released a statement confirming that Vivo will not be the title sponsor for IPL 2020. However, the Indian board didn’t mention whether the deal would revive in the future editions of the tournament. 

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020,” BCCI said in a statement.

More to follow…
 

Topics

