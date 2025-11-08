/IOC President Kirsty Coventry insists connection with Indian fans will only grow stronger with inclusion of cricket

Cricket is all set to make its much-awaited return to the Olympics as the countdown for the 2028 Games gets underway. Having last been played at the 1900 Paris Games, cricket was officially included in the Summer Olympics in 2024, with six teams set to feature. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President reckons, it is cricket that will strengthen the bond between India and the Olympics. In connection, India are also set to launch a bid to host the 2036 Olympics with Ahmedabad portrayed as the host city.

Cricket to strengthen Olympic connection for India

"With cricket returning to the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028, the connection will only grow stronger, bringing the magic of the Games even closer to the hearts of Indian fans," Coventry said.

Coventry added that India has "every reason to look to the future with great confidence," pointing to both the sport's Olympic comeback and India's official bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

"Here in India, we are conducting an open tender process for media rights. Our goal is to find the right partner to bring the magic of the Olympic Games to every corner of this extraordinary country," she explained.

India has enjoyed a decent success at the Olympics, having won 10 gold medals, but primarily, the nation’s success has been driven by field hockey, which has seen the nation win eight gold medals. On the other hand, cricket’s inclusion will see India walk in as favourites to win at least one gold medal, meaning India’s bond with the Olympics gets the necessary boost.

The Los Angeles games in 2028 will be the first time since 1900 that cricket will be played as fans get ready to witness a popular sport in the quadrennial event. A total of six teams, male and same in female, will feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Each team will consist of 15 players at maximum, meaning 90 players will participate in the male category of cricket and the same in the female category at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket will be played in T20 format at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.