/Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat banned for weight violation at Senior World Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), India’s apex body for wrestling, has officially suspended Paris Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat. The ban announced on Wednesday (Oct 8) came after Sehrawat violated weight criteria at the Senior World Championships. Sehrawat’s disqualification at the World Championships meant India missed out on a medal and will now be ineligible for all wrestling-related activities for a year. He won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in the repechage.

Sehrawat banned for a year

"Failure to adhere to these standards, particularly in managing your weight, has not only impacted your personal credibility but also tarnished the image of the nation on the global stage," the WFI said in a statement on Tuesday.

"...you are hereby suspended from all wrestling-related activities, both at the national and international level, for a period of one (1) year, effective from the date of the show-cause notice," the WFI said in its letter, according to news agency PTI.

"This decision is final and binding. During the period of suspension, you are barred from participating in or associating with any activities organized or sanctioned by WFI at both national and international levels.”

What was the issue?

Sehrawat, 22, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year, was disqualified after weighing in 1.7 kilogrammes (3.7 pounds) over the limit for his opening bout in the men's 57kg freestyle 57kg in Zagreb, Croatia, last month.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said the one-year suspension, effective from Sep 23, means Sehrawat will miss the Asian Games in Japan, which begin in Sep 2026.

Interestingly, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified before her gold medal bout in the 50kg category at the Paris Olympics. The disqualification came after she was found to be overweight by a mere 100 gm.