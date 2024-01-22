Inzamam-ul-Haq blasts former PCB chief Zaka Ashraf for Pakistan's 2023 ODI World Cup debacle

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) former chief Zaka Ashraf and blamed him for the Men in Green's dismal run in the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. Ashraf resigned as the PCB chief on Jan 19. Inzamam feels Ashraf's comments during the ODI WC had a bad impact on the Babar Azam-led team, who finished fifth and failed to enter the semi-finals.

Inzamam recalled the time Ashraf claimed that the World Cup team was selected by the captain and chief selector and not the board. He feels this affected the team morale adversely.

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, as quoted by PTI, Inzamam said, "Can you imagine the mindset of the players when during an important event like the World Cup in India they hear that the PCB Chairman is saying the team selected was not done by the board but by the captain and chief selector only."

In addition, Inzamam further revealed that he is still waiting for the inquiry committee report on his alleged conflict of interest while serving as PCB chief selector. During the ODI WC, the former Pakistani captain resigned as the chief selector due to the said allegations.

He opined, "Just think what must be going through the players' minds when they hear that an inquiry committee has been formed against the chief selector and he has resigned. Where does this happen? I am still waiting for that report of the inquiry committee against me which was formed to probe whether I had committed a conflict of interest while being the chief selector."

Inzamam mentioned that Babar-led Men in Green needed backing from all during such a high-profile tournament. However, that was not the case which resulted in their early ouster. He went on to say that there is no problem with the current Pakistan team but they need support from the board and management.

"These changes affected the performance of the team and just imagine when they can put pressure on a world-class performer like Babar Azam what would the other players be thinking. The team was struggling in the World Cup and they needed to be given full confidence but this didn't happen. There is no problem with the team, they just need confidence and backing," Inzamam added.