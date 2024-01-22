HUGE FEAT! Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik becomes first Asian to enter 13K-run club in T20s

Amid news of his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik registered a huge feat in his professional career. Malik, who announced his marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed on Saturday (Jan 20), became the first-ever Asian player and second overall to enter the 13,000-run club in T20 cricket. Malik achieved the feat during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and joins Chris Gayle in the elite list.

Most runs in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle - 14,562

Shoaib Malik - 13,010

Kieron Pollard - 12,454

Virat Kohli - 11,994

Alex Hales - 11,818

Malik registered the huge feat during the BPL match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, representing the former. He ended with an 18-ball 17-run knock and also accounted for a wicket in his side's easy five-wicket win in a chase of 135 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Malik has been a legend in the shortest format for several years. While he has retired from Tests and ODIs, he remains an active international player in T20Is and will be available for selection for this year's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA, in June. Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan are placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, Ireland, USA and Canada.

Malik last represented Pakistan in late 2021. Lately, he has been in the news for his personal life. After months of speculations regarding his separation from his wife Sania, he married actor Sana this month.

As per Sania's family source, talking to PTI, she has initiated the divorce proceedings. "It was a 'Khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source. It is to be noted that Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.