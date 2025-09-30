/Injury setback for Australia as Maxwell suffers fractured forearm; ruled out of T20I series against New Zealand

Glenn Maxwell fractured his forearm in training and has been ruled out of NZ T20Is. Josh Philippe has been named as the replacement for the all-rounder
Australia’s T20 preparations have taken another hit as star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has fractured his forearm during a net session ahead of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy against New Zealand. The incident took place in Mount Maunganui when a delivery from pacer Mitchell Owen struck Maxwell on the wrist during training. The 36-year-old immediately left the session, with scans later confirming a fracture. Maxwell will now return home to consult with a specialist, who will determine how long he will be sidelined.
His absence is a major blow for Australia, especially with a packed cricketing calendar ahead, including a five-match T20I series against India starting October 29, and the ICC T20 World Cup looming. The series will also see games being played in Melbourne, Hobart, Gold Coast and Brisbane. Teammate Matthew Short, who witnessed the incident, said that it looked concerning right away. “It didn’t sound good. Maxi’s been through his share of injuries. He was disappointed, but he’ll bounce back,” Short was quoted as saying to cricket.com.au.
In Glenn Maxwell's place, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been added to the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Philippe’s call-up follows another recent team change, with Alex Carey replacing Josh Inglis earlier in the month. Australia will be hoping for a swift recovery for Maxwell as the countdown begins for a crucial summer of cricket on home soil.
Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.