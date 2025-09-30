/You have heard of Neeraj Chopra. Now, meet Rinku — Javelin thrower making waves and shattering records at World Para Athletics Championships

The ongoing 2025 World Para Athletics Championships saw a spectacular moment for Indian javelin as Rinku Hooda soared to gold in the men’s F46 category on Monday (September 29) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. In a memorable 1-2 finish, Sundar Singh Gurjar secured silver, while Ajeet Singh narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish. It was Rinku Hooda's fourth attempt that stole the spotlight — a massive 66.37m throw that set a new championship record. The crowd erupted, especially with his family and several people from his village in attendance, cheering him on from the stands. Their energy, he later said, played a crucial role in his performance.

“Everything worked in my favour — the weather, my rhythm, and most of all, the support from the stands,” Rinku said, beaming with joy after winning the gold medal. Rinku's road to the top hasn’t been easy. Years ago, he lost his arm in a farming accident. His family thought it was the end of his dreams. But as his uncle, Wazir Singh Hooda, shared, fate had other plans. “When he got injured, our entire village was heartbroken. For weeks, it felt like time stood still. No one imagined he would one day become an international icon,” he recalled.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The turning point came when young Rinku, then just nine years old, started spending time by a lake near their home in Dhamar, Haryana, tossing stones. Seeing his natural coordination, the family encouraged him to train seriously at the Rohtak Stadium. Now, years later, he’s India’s pride. “You can never predict how life turns out. Maybe without that accident, he could’ve been even bigger than Neeraj Chopra — or maybe not an athlete at all. But we are thankful for everything he has become,” his uncle shared.