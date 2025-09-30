/Delhi Half Marathon: Legendary American track and field athlete Carl Lewis announced as international event ambassador

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2025 is set to feature one of the greatest athletes of all time, with Carl Lewis, a nine-time Olympic gold medalist, taking on the role of international event ambassador. The race, which will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 12, will see the legendary sprinter and long jumper flagging off the event. Carl Lewis’s legendary athletic career continues to serve as an inspiration for athletes worldwide. Throughout his illustrious journey, he competed in four Olympic Games, securing a record nine gold medals—the most by any track and field athlete in Olympic history.

His breakthrough came at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where he shot to global fame by winning four gold medals in the same events as Jesse Owens did at the 1936 Berlin Olympics: the 100-meter sprint (in 9.99 seconds), the 200-meter sprint (19.8 seconds), the long jump (8.54 meters), and the 4x100-meter relay. This remarkable achievement made him only the third athlete to win four golds in a single Olympic Games.

Lewis went on to set a world record in the 100m at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, leap 8.67 meters in the long jump at the 1992 Barcelona Games, and help set a world record in the 4x100m relay (37.40 seconds). He concluded his Olympic career with a historic fourth consecutive gold in the long jump at the 1996 Atlanta Games, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Reflecting on his involvement, Carl Lewis said, “Running is a universal symbol of potential and progress. Events like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon show that the power of sport goes beyond just records and medals—it has the ability to change lives, strengthen communities, and fuel dreams. I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible journey, as every runner, whether they are newcomers or seasoned athletes, carries the energy to break boundaries, inspire others, and achieve greatness. Let’s run not only for speed, but for the spirit that drives us all forward.”