INDvsWI: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I - IST time and streaming details

India and West Indies will lock horns with each other in the second and penultimate T20I on Friday evening (February 18). Rohit Sharma-led India will aim for an unassailable lead in the three-match series after claiming the first game by six wickets.

Opting to bowl first, Rohit-led India restricted the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies line-up for a moderate 157/7. Debutant leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel claimed two wickets each to dent WI's innings and curtail the run-flow. In reply, Rohit's 19-ball 40 and unbeaten innings from Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer took India home with seven balls to spare.

Thus, the West Indies team remain winless in the tour and will press hard for a comeback to keep the series alive. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if India go unchanged into the encounter or will they try bring in some new faces for Friday evening's clash.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match taking place?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I is scheduled to take place on February 18, 2022.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd T20I taking place?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will take place at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

At what time India vs West Indies 2nd T20I taking place?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will kick off at 7:00pm (IST).

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live on TV?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming?

The India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.