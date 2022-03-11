INDvsSL: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match - IST time and streaming details

India will lock horns with the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka in the second and final Test on Saturday (March 12). The Rohit Sharma-led hosts are firm favourites to inflict a series whitewash after their flawless performance over the Islanders in the opening Test in Mohali.

Talking about the opening clash, Rohit & Co. didn't put a foot wrong throughout the course of the match and ended up with a comprehensive win, by an innings and 222 runs. Riding on Ravindra Jadeja's 175 not out and his nine-fer, R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami's contributions with the ball (along with the former's first-innings half-century), Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari's fifties to post 574-8 decl. In reply, the Lankans were folded for 174 and 178.

Following a solid performance in Mohali, India will aim to remain unbeaten in pink-ball contests at home. So far, they have won two out of two and are in rollicking form to register another win.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match taking place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2022.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match taking place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Mohali in India.

At what time India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match taking place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match live on TV?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match live streaming?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.