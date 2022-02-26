INDvsSL: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I - IST time and streaming details

India beat Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the series opener of the three-match T20I series on Thursday evening (February 24). Being asked to bat first, India rode on Ishan Kishan's blistering 89 and Shreyas Iyer's 28-ball 57 to post a daunting 199-2 in 20 overs. In reply, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka managed only a modest 136-7 as they lost the opening game by a whopping 62-run margin.

With another win under their belt, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have been on a roll in the shortest format. Following their defeats in the opening two games of the 2021 T20 World Cup, India have gone onto win 10 games on the trot; their best-ever winning streak. Thus, they will like to extend their winning run and also attain an unassailable lead versus the Lankans when they take on the field in the second and penultimate T20I on Saturday evening (February 26).

Here is everything you need to know about the 2nd T20I - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match taking place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I is scheduled to take place on February 26, 2022.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I taking place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will take place at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

At what time India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I taking place?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will kick off at 7:00pm (IST).

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live on TV?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.