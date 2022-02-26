Ind vs SL, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma on the cusp of achieving major milestones in Dharamshala

Rohit Sharma has had a dream start to his captaincy era. While Hitman has led the Men in Blue in only a handful of ODIs and is yet to start his Test captaincy era, the 34-year-old is on a winning spree as the captain in the shortest format.

After India defeated Sri Lanka by 62 runs in the series opener of the three T20Is, in Lucknow on Thursday (February 24), Rohit & Co. attained their best-ever unbeaten streak in the format (10). Ahead of the second and penultimate T20I between both sides in Dharamshala, on Saturday (February 26), Rohit has a few major milestones awaiting him.

If India manage to beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I and take an unassailable lead in the series, it will not only be another series triumph for the Rohit-led side but Hitman will also have most wins in the format as an Indian captain. So far, Rohit has 15 wins from 16 encounters and is currently levelled with Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch. Among Indian skippers, Rohit is already two ahead of Virat Kohli's tally (13) whereas MS Dhoni comes third (10 wins).

In addition, Rohit is just 19 away from joining an elite list -- comprising Morgan, Finch, Dhoni, Kohli and Babar Azam -- to have 1,000, or more, runs as captain in T20Is. He will also become the second-quickest batter to reach the milestone, after Babar Azam (26 innings). Rohit fell just short of one innings of equalling the feat with the Pakistani. Among Indian captains, he looks set to become the fastest to be the milestone (in 27 innings if he does so on Saturday) -- with Kohli getting there in 30 innings whereas Dhoni was the slowest to get to 1,000 runs as captain in the format (57 innings).