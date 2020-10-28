India's tour of Australia gets confirmation; check full schedule

India's tour of Australia gets green light; check full schedule Photograph:( Reuters )
India’s tour of Australia next month has received a green signal from the Australian government with Sydney and Canberra set to serve as the starting points of the full-fledged series between two top sides.
Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government have agreed to a deal for the touring team and Australian players returning from the IPL as the players will undergo quarantine in Sydney while getting access to nearby training facilities in a bid to prepare for the gruelling tour.
Confirmation of quarantine protocols were handed after NSW government’s approval on Thursday but will need a final sign-off from the BCCI.
"Australia and India represents one of the great rivalries in world sport and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli's outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer," CA chief Nick Hockley said on October 28 (Wednesday).
"I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they (BCCI) have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times," he said.
However, Cricket Australia is unlikely to allow families inside the bio-secure bubble and it has irked a few Indian players, some of those are without families during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE.
Even some of the players have informed the Indian board that it would be difficult for them to be inside another bio-bubble without their families.
Notably, talks are still underway between the BCCI and CA in a bid to allow families to be part of the bio-bubble. However, it is unlikely that the CA will give it a green signal.