India’s Karun Nair rewrote record books with his third consecutive hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (India’s premier domestic 50-over competition) on Friday (Jan 3). Nair, one of the only two Indian batters to score a triple hundred in Test format, has now scored more than 500 runs in his last three innings while not being dismissed. Nair’s record comes as a welcome addition despite having lost his place in the Indian team.

Advertisment

Nair rewrites record books

Playing for Vidarbha against Uttar Pradesh, Nair scored 112 to break James Franklin's record for most consecutive runs in the 50-over format. Chasing 308 runs to win, Nair played a captain’s knock to help Vidarbha win the match. In doing so he also broke Franklin’s record which had stood for more than two decades.

His innings consisted of 2 sixes and 11 fours as he scored at a strike rate of over 100 before falling to UP’s Bihari Rai in the 46th over. Yash Rathod, however, stole the show with his ton and remained unbeaten on 138 to take his side home in the 48th over.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | BGT 2024/25: Team India did not celebrate record-breaking Perth win as dressing room issues broaden - Report

Nair recalls excellence

Having held the accolade of being one of the two players to score a Test triple hundred for India, Nair’s innings came on the day the side was struggling in the Test series against Australia. While he remains out of favour, the current India middle order has been struggling big time. The Indian team had yet another off day with bat as skipper Rohit Sharma opted out of the Sydney Test. India were bowled out for 185 as they missed the services of a top middle-order batter.

Advertisment

Interestingly, the 33-year-old’s last Test match for India came against Australia in 2017 in Dharamsala. India won the match by eight wickets, while he was never seen again donning the Indian Test team jersey with the emergence of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and other top batters in the side.