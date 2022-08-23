Indian star Sania Mirza opts out of US Open, reveals it might tweak her retirement plans

Sania Mirza opts out of US Open, says it might tweak her retirement plans Photograph:( AFP )
"Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously, didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately, I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon," Saina Mirza wrote on Instagram.
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shocked the tennis fraternity by claiming that the 2022 season will be her last as he plans to retire. However, the 35-year-old has now indicated that she might tweak her retirement plans after withdrawing from the forthcoming US Open 2022 edition, starting from August 29. Sania has pulled out of the last Grand Slam of the year -- which was set to be her final appearance at a Grand Slam event -- and, hence, has hinted at her retirement plans to be tweaked a little.
"I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open. This isn't ideal and it's terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement plans but I will keep you posted," she added.
For the unversed, Sania had decided to call it quits from the sport in January 2022 citing that she doesn't have a lot of energy to continue for a long period. However, it seems fate has something else in store for the superstar athlete. "I think my body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," Sania had stated earlier. "The energy is not the same anymore. There are more days than there used to be where I don't feel like doing that."
The US Open will kick off on August 29 and will conclude on September 11. With Sania out of action due to injury concerns, she will aim to recover and return back to action at the earliest and will aim to end her illustrious career on a high. The Indian star has so far won as many as 6 Grand Slam titles, including a US Open mixed doubles title with Bruno Soares in 2014. Overall, she has also clinched the Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open trophies in the women’s doubles. Among her mixed doubles titles, she has emerged victorious in French Open, Australian Open and the US Open.
Will she add more to her tally before retiring? Only time will tell...