Indian star Sania Mirza opts out of US Open, reveals it might tweak her retirement plans

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shocked the tennis fraternity by claiming that the 2022 season will be her last as he plans to retire. However, the 35-year-old has now indicated that she might tweak her retirement plans after withdrawing from the forthcoming US Open 2022 edition, starting from August 29. Sania has pulled out of the last Grand Slam of the year -- which was set to be her final appearance at a Grand Slam event -- and, hence, has hinted at her retirement plans to be tweaked a little.

"Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada 2 weeks ago and obviously, didn't realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday and unfortunately, I have in fact torn a little bit of my tendon," Mirza wrote on Instagram.