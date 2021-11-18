Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says it's early to comment on Rahul Dravid's coaching style

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes it's too early to say anything about the coaching style of the newly-appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid.

Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012, has been appointed the head coach of the men's national team to succeed Ravi Shastri.

Dravid has taken charge with India's T20I home series against New Zealand, which India lead 1-0 after winning the first match by five wickets at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday (November 17).

ALSO READ | PCB chief Ramiz Raja on the possibility of scheduling India vs Pakistan series

After the match, Ashwin said, "It's too early for me to comment on Rahul Dravid's coaching style, but he's put the hard yards in through the U-19 level."

"He won't leave much to chance, and he'll be all about preparation and process, so that we can bring the happiness back into the Indian dressing room," he added.

Ashwin is back in the Indian limited-overs squad after spending four years on the sidelines. Since mid-2017 the spinner did not get to play a single white-ball game and even warmed the benches in team's recent England Test tour.

ALSO READ | Yorkshire racism row: Ex-England cricketer categorically denies 'racial connotation' in his dog's name

The 35-year-old made a comeback at the recently concluded T20 World Cup when he played against Afghanistan and is now part of the team that is clashing with New Zealand, taking two wickets in the series opener.

Talking about the first T20I match between India and New Zealand, Ashwin said, "The slower you bowled, there was more purchase you got on this pitch. If you hit the seam and tossed it up, it did do things like Santner showed in the second innings."

"It's tricky in T20s, you can't miss your lengths and you don't know when to toss it up but here it did help to give it some air."