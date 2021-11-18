PCB chief Ramiz Raja on the possibility of scheduling India vs Pakistan series

Pakistan's cricket board chief Ramiz Raja has given an update on scheduling India vs Pakistan matches outside of ICC events. The South Asian countries neighbouring countries square off only in the multi-nation ICC tournaments as the bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons.

India and Pakistan last met in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman, when India lost the match by 10 wickets. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013.

During a media interaction on Wednesday (November 17), Raja said that there's no clarity over holding a bilateral series, however, the two countries could possibly be involved in a tri-series.

ALSO READ | Chief executive of ICC reacts to the prospects of India vs Pakistan bilateral series in future

"Bilateral series between Pakistan and India seems unlikely at this moment but we can hope to see both teams in action in a tri-nation series perhaps," said Raja.

Recent rumours suggested that India might pull out from the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is will be hosted by Pakistan and will be the first International Cricket Council (ICC) event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

"It is not an easy task to pull out of an international tournament. Once the rights are awarded, these feuds between different cricketing boards are also considered while making the decision. In my opinion, India will not pull out," he added.

"I have good working relations with Sourav Ganguly and we have good communication; discussing cricket on a global stage and it can be improved. When two former cricketers are managing things then they focus on cricketing matters and it becomes an easier thing from an administrative standpoint," he further added.