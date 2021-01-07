Indian racer CS Santosh put into medically-induced coma after horrific crash in Dakar Rally

Renowned Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh on Wednesday suffered a horrific crash during the ongoing Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and was put in a medically-induced coma. He was airlifted to a hospital in Riyadh after suffering the terrible crash.

The 37-year-old was representing the Hero MotoSports in one of the biggest rallies in the world and is now under 24-hour observation. Santosh has suffered a suspected head injury. According to reports, Santosh was conscious as the paramedics rushed to the scene before being airlifted to Riyadh.

In an unfortunate incident, @cs_santosh22 suffered a crash in Stage 4 of #Dakar2021 today. He has been taken to a hospital in Riyadh. In the initial assessment, he seems stable.

In an unfortunate incident, @cs_santosh22 suffered a crash in Stage 4 of #Dakar2021 today. He has been taken to a hospital in Riyadh. In the initial assessment, he seems stable.

The horrific crash took place on the same stage where Hero MotoSports rider Paulo Goncalves died while participating in the Dakar 2020. The team withdrew from the rally after Goncalves passed away following the severe crash.

Santosh suffered a massive crash, around 135 km into the stage on a gravel track, and forfeited the stage. Considered the world’s toughest off-road motorsport event, this was Santosh’s seventh attempt at the Dakar Rally. Notably, Santosh was the first Indian to participate in Dakar Rally in 2015 and went on to compete in two more editions.

Santosh suffered burns to his neck during the 2013 Abu Dhabi desert challenge after his Suzuki MX450X caught fire.

Dakar Rally, taking place from January 2-16, is divided into 12 stages with participants traversing 7646 km. The longest stage of the rally spans a total of 813 km.