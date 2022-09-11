Indian fans sporting national jerseys barred from entering stadium to watch Asia Cup final between PAK-SL

In what can only be described as a shocking turn of events, Indian fans, sporting their national colours, were denied entry into the stadium to watch the action unfold between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup.

Footage of disgruntled fans standing outside the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was shared by the official social media handle of Indian fans called Bharat Army.

ALSO READ: Virat is close to my heart: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Kohli vs Babar debate

Fans alleged that fans wearing Indian jerseys were barred from entering the stadium. They declared that only those wearing Pakistani and Sri Lankan jerseys were allowed entry into the grounds to watch the match live.

They further revealed that they had been pushed around by the police force providing security at the stadium. In addition, the fans claimed that they had been heckled by both other fans and the security personnel on duty.

The post also tagged the social media handles of ICC and ACC Media, demanding justice for those members who travelled all the way from India to enjoy cricket being played in the Asia Cup

"SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’!

"The (ICC) & (ACC Media) we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the (Asia Cup 2022) and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment!" wrote Bharat Army on Twitter.

😡 SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/5zORYZBcOy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 11, 2022 ×

ALSO READ: BCCI official admits Virat Kohli’s spot in India's T20I squad not confirmed after World Cup

Pakistan and Sri Lanka locked horns with each other with the mantle of the Asia Cup champions hanging in the balance. India, on the other hand, dropped out of the tournament in the Super Four stage after they suffered two losses.