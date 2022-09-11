BCCI official admits Virat Kohli’s spot in India's T20I squad not confirmed after World Cup

Although Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja put on an inspiring performance in the Asia Cup, it seems like their future in the shortest format of the game may be in jeopardy.

While in conversation with IndsideSport, a BCCI official has reportedly opened up about the onset of a transition period in the aftermath of the forthcoming ICC Men's T20I World Cup.

The senior official revealed that should everything go according to the BCCI's plan, Kohli and Jadeja may be asked to step down from their T20I roles so that they can be preserved for longer formats.

"See, it’s nothing new. After every big event, there is a transition period. After last year’s World Cup, Shami was transitioned to focus on the two formats. Virat isn’t getting any younger. With the number of matches we play, he has to be managed as well.

"And we feel there needs to be a change. For Jadeja, the sheer number of injuries is a concern. We will discuss the transition plans after the World Cup."

Although Kohli would prefer to compete freely across formats, it is important to note that it is impractical to compete consistently at the highest level with the amount of cricket that is being played.

With India hosting the ODI World Cup in 2023, the shortest format of the game in the country will be put on the back burner after the ICC T20 World Cup.

Owing to these circumstances, the decision of stepping away from the format could be made relatively easy for the likes of Kohli and Jadeja, making the transition period for both the players and the team much more manageable.