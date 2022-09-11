'Sri Lanka cannot be taken easy': Wasim Akram picks his favourites ahead of Asia Cup 2022 final

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to collide with each other in the penultimate match of the Asia Cup tournament, which has kept fans enthralled for quite some time now.

As the highly anticipated match draws close, Wasim Akram weighed in on both teams' prospects, in addition to offering fans some insight into his pick for the win.

Although Akram admitted that The Shaheens would enter the final as the favourites to outperform the Sri Lankans and lay claim to the title of Asia Cup champions, he admitted that it may not be as easy as one would like it to be.

He advised Babar Azam and Co. to exercise caution against the Sri Lankans, who boast of a young and rather exciting team. Sri Lanka bounced back after an initial loss at the hands of Afghanistan to record four wins on the trot against the likes of India and Pakistan.

While in conversation with BBN Sports, Akram asserted that although Sri Lanka will enter the match as the underdogs, the Men in Green will have to be wary as they seem to be in red-hot form.

"The performance of the Pakistan team has been fabulous in this Asia Cup. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the intent was missing in their batting.

"The bowling was decent though. Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes. But still, I think, Pakistan are the favourite in the finals. But the exciting and young Sri Lanka team cannot be taken easy,” said Akram.

He subsequently singled out Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, admitting that he had spent enough time training after a less than impressive outing in the Asia Cup to learn from his mistakes and put in a better performance in the final.

“Babar is one of the best players in the world and needs just one good innings. He struggled a bit because he might be worried about the lack of runs.

"But the good thing is, he has spent time on the crease and for any great player, that matters as well. I think he’ll do well in the final,” said Akram.