'Have they lost their minds': Javed Miandad slams Afghanistan for bad behaviour against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Pakistan legend Javed Miandad has lashed out at Afghanistan for their 'bad behaviour' against Pakistani players during the clash between the two sides in the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this week. Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a thrilling contest to secure a spot in the final of the tournament.

There was drama on the field during Pakistan's run chase in the game as the players from both sides were involved in some heated moments. It all started in the 19th over of Pakistan's innings when Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmad dismissed Asif Ali on 16.

Fareed celebrated wildly after Ali's dismissal prompting the Pakistan batter to walk up to him and exchange a few words with him. Asif then raised his bat threatening to hit the Afghanistan pacer before hitting him with his elbow. Asif was criticised by many on social media for his reaction but several former Pakistan players have been blaming Afghanistan for provoking Asif.

Miandad is the latest former Pakistan cricketer to join the bandwagon and has slammed Afghanistan players for their behaviour.

"Pakistan played well but I’m disappointed with the team (Afghanistan) they defeated. Just because their behaviour is so bad nowadays. We brought them into the picture, they used to practice in Pakistan. And now, just see their language. How older are they? They haven’t played that much cricket, have they lost their minds?" Miandad said while speaking to 'Events & Happenings Sports'.

"Pakistan have been playing the game for 20 years now. They came here and learned the game. I’m the witness because I coached them. But I was baffled to see how they behaved as if they were superstars. Your cricket is nothing. Learn how to play the game. There are numerous aspects of cricket. If you are sincere, humble and give respect (to each other), your game will get better," he added.

It was a must-win clash for Afghanistan and they produced a brilliant fight against Pakistan before going down. Afghanistan almost had the game in their bag at one stage during Pakistan's run chase when the Men in Green were reduced to 118/9 on the penultimate delivery of the 19th over.

With 11 runs to get off the last over, many backed Afghanistan to defend it and win the game. However, Pakistan's no.10 Naseem Shah slammed back-to-back sixes to play a match-winning cameo for his team and wrap up the run-chase comfortably with four balls to spare.

Pakistan secured a spot in the final of the tournament with their thrilling victory and will now face Sri Lanka in the title clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.