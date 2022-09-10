'Painful for us'- Pakistan spinner hopes to win Asia Cup for those devastated by floods at home

The country of Pakistan has been devastated by floods of Biblical proportions, costing over 13,000 people their lives in addition to millions worth of property damage.

Pakistan cricket team spinner Shadab Khan recently opened up about his plans to help bolster the morale of people from his homeland.

He shed light on his agenda in a note that was shared with the people on the Pakistan Cricket Board website, which details how plans of going all the way in the ongoing Asia Cup campaign and returning to his homeland with the trophy.

ALSO READ: I don't know who she is: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah on questions over Urvashi Rautela after viral video

"Due to the unprecedented weather conditions, one-third of Pakistan is currently underwater. Since we're away from our beloved homeland, watching the devastating calamity from afar makes it even more painful for us. We would like to win this tournament to bring lively smiles back on the faces of the people affected by the flood," expressed Khan.

He subsequently went on to recall how their loss at the hands of India affected their mindset and how the team cumulatively managed to rally together and reach the finals of the tournament.

ALSO READ: WATCH: England cricket team sings national anthem 'God Save the King', pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

"I have said this before that champion teams handle pressure well and prevail in clutch moments, and this is what we will aim for on the Sunday Finale. Winning against Sri Lanka and claiming the Asia Cup title is the real deal for us," continued Khan.

The Shaheens are currently hurtling towards a clash against Sri Lanka with the mantle of Asia Cup champions hanging in the balance.

The Men in Green were recently bested by the Sri Lankans in their Super Four clash. They will hope to put on a better performance in the finals which will take place on September 11th.