I don't know who she is: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah on questions over Urvashi Rautela after viral video

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah came up with a cheeky response to questions over Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela after a video of them recenty went viral on social media. Urvashi had recently taken to her Instagram story to share an edited video of her with Naseem where the duo can be seen smiling at each other.

The video was from India's clash against Pakistan in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup on August 28. While Urvashi was present in the stands to watch the game, Naseem was in action for the Pakistan team. The video went viral on social media soon after Urvashi shared it her on her Insta story, sparking rumours.

Naseem addressed the pre-match press conference on Sunday ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. During the presser, he was asked by a reporter about the video shared by Urvashi and why he was smiling. The Pakistan pacer came up with a cheeky response and said he didn't know who Urvashi is and why such videos are made.

"Smile toh aapke question pe aa raha hai (I am smiling at your question.) I don't know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect," Naseem said during the presser.

This is not the first time Urvashi has been garnering headlines for her involvement with cricketers as she was recently involved in an ugly war of words with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. The duo even exchanged a few posts taking a dig at each other on social media.

The feud started after Urvashi claimed in an interview that Pant once waited for hours to meet her in Delhi. The two were reportedly dating in the past but not all seems to be well between them now.

Naseem, on the other hand, has been in terrific form with the ball for Pakistan throughout the tournament so far. In the absence of premier pacer Shaheen Afridi, Naseem has been the pace spearhead for Pakistan and has done well for the team. He has six wickets in four games and also played a match-winning cameo against Afghanistan with the bat in the final.

Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the all-important final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 11).