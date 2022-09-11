Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 final: Live streaming details, head to head record and predicted XIs

Pakistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the blockbuster final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (September 11). While Sri Lanka will be aiming to win their seventh title, Pakistan will be looking to lift their third trophy. Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan comprehensively in the Super Four meeting between the two teams on Friday and will be aiming to repeat their feat in the final showdown on Sunday.

Sri Lanka have arguably been the best team in the tournament so far having lost just once. They got off to a shaky start with an 8-wicket loss at the hands of Afghanistan but have since won their next four matches in a row to make it to the final. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be aiming to bounce back after losing their last encounter against Sri Lanka in Super Four.

Pakistan have had a topsy-turvy run in the tournament as they started with a morale-crushing defeat against arch-rivals India in their opener but were quick to bounce back and thrashed Hong Kong ruthlessly in their next game. Babar Azam & Co. then went on to avenge their loss by beating India in the Super Four before surviving a mighty scare to beat Afghanistan in a thriller next to make it to the final.

Their five-wicket loss against Sri Lanka n Friday was an eye-opener for Pakistan, who saw their batting collapse once again after the top order failed to deliver. Pakistan's middle-order hasn't been tested much in the tournament and Sri Lanka can once again put them under pressure in the final f they can get their openers early.

Also Read: 'Have they lost their minds': Javed Miandad slams Afghanistan for bad behaviour against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana both bowled exceptionally well against Pakistan and will be hoping to continue their fine form in the final. The Lankan batters will also have to be ready for a stern test against the in-form Pakistan pace attack.

Here is all you need to know about the Asia Cup 2022 final:

Head-to-head record

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have met thrice in the Asia Cup final with the Men in Green winning twice. Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the 1986 and the 2014 editions of the tournament while Sri Lanka emerged victorious in 2000. Sri Lanka have been the most consistent team in the Asia Cup with 11 final appearances under their belt.

The toss factor

Teams batting second have enjoyed a massive advantage over the teams batting first on the Dubai surface in T20Is over the last few months. 26 out of the last 30 T20Is in Dubai have been won by teams chasing. In the Asia Cup 2022, India's victory against Hong Kong is the only game in Dubai which has been won by the team batting first. Winning the toss will thus be crucial to the chances of both teams in the final on Sunday.

Also Read: 'Painful for us'- Pakistan spinner hopes to win Asia Cup for those devastated by floods at home

Live streaming details

The Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network in India. The live streaming of the final will be available on the Hotstar website and mobile app.

Predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka