Indian batting coach feels Pant will have 'extremely important role' in future

Team India's batting coach Vikram Rathour was mighty impressed with Rishabh Pant's performance in the Australia series and said that the young wicketkeeper will have an ‘extremely important role’ in the team's future.

Pant had a remarkable series in the land down under, his crucial knocks in the SCG and Gabba Test has made him an important part of Team India. In an interview with Hindustan Times, India's batting coach called Pant an 'exceptional player'.

“His role will be extremely important going ahead. We have always believed that he is one of the exceptional players," Rathour said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

The 23-year-old had a tough run at the international level last year and the Delhi-based player worked hard to become a match-winner for India.

"He had a tough time last year or so. But he has been working hard, training hard. We all believed (that) on his day, he is a match-winner. In the last two games, he proved that. Being a left-hander is definitely an advantage (for the team).

“As far as his entering the XI (purely) as a batsman, the decision will be taken on that particular day when the question arises," Rathour said.

Pant went on to score 97 runs to take the SCG Test closer than anyone expected. The match ended in a draw but India's strategy had worked. During the final day of the Gabba Test, Pant's gritty knock of 89 runs helped India seal a historic win in Brisbane.