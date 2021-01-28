BCCI President Sourav Ganguly undergoes successful angioplasty; two more stents implanted

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday, said an official of the private hospital where he is admitted.

Ganguly had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of chest pain on Wednesday. As per PTI's report, two more stents have been implanted to clear blocks in a coronary artery of former India skipper.

According to reports, Ganguly had felt a slight pain in his chest on Tuesday but the pain increased on Wednesday and hence, he was shifted to the hospital without taking any further risks. He was rushed to the hospital for further check-up.

Ganguly had suffered a mild heart attack earlier in January after which the former Indian captain was immediately admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout during a workout session at his Behala resident on January 2.

Angioplasty was successfully carried on Ganguly's right coronary artery after the 48-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest. However, the other two damaged arteries too needed angioplasty but the doctors, after consulting Ganguly and his family, decided that the procedure would be done at a later date.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

As per the hospital, there were minor changes in Sourav Ganguly’s Electrocardiogram (ECG) report and he is being monitored closely by the doctors at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited the 48-year-old and later said that the operation was successful and he got two new stents inserted.

"Sourav is awake and speaking," Mamata Banerjee told reporters after meeting the former India captain. "The operation was successful and I spoke to him and (Sourav's wife) Dona," she added and said she had also congratulated the doctors for a successful operation.

According to the media bulletin released by the doctors of Apollo Hospital, Ganguly's vital parameters were stable.

"Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, male has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameters since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," the hospital had said earlier.

The BCCI president "slept well all night. He had a light breakfast," the senior doctor said.

(Inputs from PTI)