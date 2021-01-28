'Your profile picture vs the full picture': ICC trolls Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali

International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and shared a collage of Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali's dismissal on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa.

ALSO READ: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly undergoes successful angioplasty; two more stents implanted

The image on the left was a zoomed version where the rattled stumps behind Ali were not visible and the one on the right was the actual photo which showed the uprooted middle stump. ICC captioned it: “Your profile picture vs the full picture.”

The Twitteratis could not keep calm and erupted with mixed reactions. While most of them enjoyed the humour the post had to offer, few netizens were not pleased with the cricket board's decision to troll a cricketer.

Shame on @ICC

Such a sluggish mindset and thoughts 👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎 — Jaam Shahid 🇵🇰 (@JaamShahid11) January 28, 2021 ×

Hasan Ali after see this trolling tweet from ICC:- pic.twitter.com/4bsMNqmum7 — ABDULLAH NEAZ (@abdullah_neaz) January 28, 2021 ×

Lame Joke of the decade — Shazziya Mehmood (@shaziyaaM) January 28, 2021 ×

The Day 3 ended well for Pakistan as Pakistan's spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali grabbed three wickets in the span of ten runs to halt South Africa's fightback in the first Test in Karachi on Thursday.

Despite Markram and van der Dussen's 158-run stand, Yasir and Nauman reduced South Africa to 187-4 at the close, which means the visitors are effectively 29-4 with two days to play.

Earlier, Pakistan was bowled out for 378 in the morning, Shah leading the tailenders with an unbeaten 38 valuable runs.