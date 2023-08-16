India would want Hardik Pandya to get some runs in Asia Cup ahead of CWC '23, feels former Indian stumper

Hardik Pandya-led India lost the five-match T20I series to West Indies, in Florida, on August 13 (Sunday). This was India's first-ever five-match T20I series defeat and their maiden bilateral series loss to the Windies, comprising a minimum of three games, since 2006. Throughout the series, captain Hardik failed to impress with his decision-making whereas also struggled with the bat.

Hardik ended with 77 runs in five games, at a strike rate of 110. With him being rested for the upcoming three T20Is versus Ireland, in Dublin, the all-rounder will now gear up for the Asia Cup 2023 edition, to be jointly held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which kicks off on August 30. It will serve as an ideal dress rehearsal for the Asian sides before the ODI World Cup in India, in October-November.

Before the Asia Cup, former Indian stumper Parthiv analysed Hardik's captaincy in the WI T20Is and called it a 'work in progress'. In addition, he was concerned with his form and feels the 29-year-old needs runs under his belt before the CWC '23 edition.

Highlighting how Hardik did not use Axar Patel properly in the WI T20Is, Patel told Cricbuzz, "Against Nicholas Pooran, he (Hardik Pandya) gave that over to Axar Patel and not bowling Yuzvendra Chahal. Bowling changes and the utilisation of the bowlers are something that tells me that Hardik, the captain for India, is still a work in progress. "

He added, "And there is obviously a little concern about his batting. He needs runs. He didn't get runs in the IPL, he didn't get runs in the last couple of series as well. India would want to get some runs for Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup or the series against Australia before the World Cup."

Hardik only played one good knock in the WI tour, during the ODI series decider where he ended with an entertaining 70 not out. With the ball, he accounted for five scalps in eight white-ball games in West Indies and USA.

Hardik also had a moderate run in IPL 2023, ending with 346 runs at 136.75 (along with three wickets). He did play out the situation with caution in a few games versus New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia early this year, during the home ODIs. However, the ODI vice-captain will be aware that he needs to be at his all-round best, especially with the bat, heading into the 50-over World Cup.

