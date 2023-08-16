Wanted Virat Kohli to bat at No. 4 during CWC '19, reveals former India coach Ravi Shastri

With less than two months left for the ODI World Cup, in India in October-November, India is still figuring out how to fix their middle order. The No. 4 spot remains a huge cause of concern for Team India in recent years. They were sweating hard on finalising a No. 4 prior to the 2019 World Cup as well and Shreyas Iyer's injury has once again put Rohit Sharma & Co. in a spot of bother.

India are currently awaiting the fitness report of KL Rahul and Iyer, two of their middle-order batters, ahead of their Asia Cup squad announcement. If they are fit, they will solve India's middle-order crisis going into the home World Cup. If not, they have some tough calls to make. Amid all this, former India coach Ravi Shastri revealed that he wanted Kohli to bat at No. 4 during the last World Cup, held in England and Wales.

Discussing India's squad for the upcoming ICC event, Shastri opined on Star Sports' Selection Day, "If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four in the interest of the side. You know, there were times I thought of it. Even in the previous two World Cups, when I was coach in 2019, I thought I might have discussed that with MSK as well of him batting at four just to break that top heavy line up."

Under Kohli, India reached the semi-finals of the 2019 edition, losing to eventual runners-up New Zealand by 18 runs in chase of 240.

"You know, because if we lost two or three at the top, we were gone and it was proved so just for reaching that the experience. And if you look at Virat Kohli's record, he is good enough at number four," Shastri added.

India have been a top-heavy side for a long time, especially since Rohit and Kohli's consistency in the format. Till MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav's presence, India did not feel a void in the middle and lower-order but same hasn't been the case since their departures. Injuries to Iyer and Rahul have also not helped their cause.

At present, India is gearing up for the 50-over Asia Cup, in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which commences on August 30. It will serve as a dress rehearsal for the home ODI WC. Before the continental tournament, Jasprit Bumrah will lead a second-stringed Indian team in three T20I versus hosts Ireland, starting on August 18.

