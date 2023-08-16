Former India captain Virat Kohli rubbishes reports of building cricket pitch in Alibaug farmhouse

On Tuesday (August 15), former Indian captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram account to slam reports which claimed of him building a cricket pitch in his new farmhouse in Alibaug. It is to be noted that Kohli-Anushka Sharma's new farmhouse is under construction at the moment. Recently, they were also seen paying a visit to the farmhouse to check on the details of then construction.

While there were rumours that the star batter is investing on building a cricket pitch in the farmhouse, he has now tarnished all such claims. "Bachpan se jo akhbaar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspapers which I have read since childhood, have also started publishing fake news)," said Kohli on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

At present, Kohli is gearing up to represent India in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition, to be jointly held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will open their campaign versus arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 in Pallekele. They are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Nepal and are expected to meet the Men in Green once again in the Super Four. The two heavyweights can also clash in the summit clash, which will be the first time in the tournament history, to be held on September 17 in Colombo.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, former Indian batter Robin Uthappa opined on whether Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries record. Kohli took his century tally to 76 after the West Indies tour, where he only played an ODI and two Tests. In this regard, Uthappa told TOI, "Virat (Kohli) doesn't really care about breaking records anymore. We as people and fans are obsessed with it. He would much rather win matches for India irrespective of those hundreds. Virat's focus will be on winning matches for India in the Asia Cup and World Cup. He doesn't really care about the records."

Uthappa added, "Whether he (Virat) achieves that milestone (breaking Sachin's ODI centuries record) during the Asia Cup, World Cup or at any (other) point in his career, it doesn't matter because his sole focus is on winning matches for India, not his hundreds."

Kohli will certainly want his bat to do all the talking in the remainder of 2023 with two big events -- such as the Asia Cup and home ODI World Cup in October-November, -- on the cards.

