Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan have the edge, India not settled at the moment, feels former spinner Danish Kaneria

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition, which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The upcoming continental tournament kicks off on August 30 and arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns on September 02 in Pallekele. The two sides are likely to meet in the Super Four round and can also lock horns in the summit clash, to be held in Colombo on September 17. Ahead of the tournament, former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels Babar Azam & Co. have the edge over Team India as the latter are unsettled at the moment.

'Pakistan have the edge, as India don't look settled at the moment'

Kaneria said during a live session on his official YouTube channel, "Pakistan have the edge, as India don't look settled at the moment. They don't know which fast bowlers are going to play. In their spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal has been inconsistent. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja should be the three spinners, according to me. If they want a spinner on standby, Ravi Bishnoi should get the nod."

The former Pakistan spinner further added, "KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been practicing at the NCA and are mostly likely going to be included in India's squad for the upcoming major tournaments. However, you cannot bring someone into the team just on the basis of practice. They will have to play matches and should be added to the team only if they show good form there."

Team India recently ended their all-format tour of West Indies, on August 13, where they won the Test series 1-0 and the three ODIs 2-1 but lost the five T20Is 2-3. A second-stringed Indian team will now tour Ireland, for three T20Is, where Jasprit Bumrah marks his international return since September 2022. The national side will also hope for Iyer and Rahul's comeback ahead of the Asia Cup as their backups, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, continue to remain inconsistent.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

India squad for Asia Cup: Yet to be announced

