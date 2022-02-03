India vs WI ODIs: Here's why KL Rahul is not part of series opener in Ahmedabad

Team India's limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul is not part of the three-match ODI series opener versus Kieron Pollard's West Indies, in the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. When BCCI announced the 18-member Rohit Sharma-led ODI and T20I squad for the West Indies series at home, Rahul was named in the strong line-up but will be available from the second ODI.

While BCCI didn't reveal any details into Rahul missing the series opener, as per reports in ESPNCricinfo, it has now been learned that the 29-year-old decided to give the first match, on Sunday (February 6) a miss due to his sister's wedding.

On Wednesday (February 2), Team India have been dealt with a major blow ahead of the ODI series opener. As many as four India players and three members of their support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's tour opener.

"The BCCI Medical team is handling the positive cases and they will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

India will be eager to get back to winning ways, having not won a single game in 2022 so far, after a disastrous tour of South Africa. In SA, India started with a bang -- winning the tour opener -- before everything went downhill from thereon to lose the three Tests 2-1 and get whitewashed in the three ODIs.

India host West Indies in three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. Sri Lanka will turn up next in India, for two Tests and three T20Is.