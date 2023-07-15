'Winning is most important': Yashasvi Jaiswal after Dominica Test victory

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his debut for India against West Indies and proved his mettle with his fine knock. The 21-year-old scored a century in his debut match itself. His performance was crucial in India winning the first Test by an innings and 141 runs. He was awarded the Player of the Match award for his knock of 171 runs. This is the biggest innings by any Indian batsman in debut on foreign soil.

While taking a walk back to his hotel room, Yashasvi Jaiswal talked about his experience in the Test and thanked his well-wishers for their support. The Board of Control for Cricket in India posted the video on their official social media handles.

Most important thing is winning: Yashasvi Jaiswal

The BCCI has shared a video of Yashasvi Jaiswal, where he can be seen going back to his hotel room after the fixture. Yashasvi said that winning the match was the most important thing. “It feels good to win the POTM award in my debut match. It’s been a long journey to come all the way here. I had imagined myself here, where I am today. Though I am very glad right now, but this is just a start. May God be with me so I continue to play like this. I will always keep trying to contribute to the team,” he said in the video. The 24-year-old concluded by saying that the Player of the Match award that he received will always be very special for him. He thanked the fans for their support at the end of the clip.

A memorable walk back to the hotel room after receiving his first Player of the Match award for India 🏆



Yashasvi Jaiswal has well and truly arrived at the international stage 👏🏻👏🏻

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century

Yashasvi Jaiswal opened the Indian innings with skipper Rohit Sharma in the Dominica Test. He slammed 16 fours and a solitary six in his innings as he reached the highest score by any Indian batsman in a debut match on foreign ground.