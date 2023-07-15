Watch: Rohit Sharma angry with Ishan Kishan’s batting in first Test against West Indies

Team India won the first Test against West Indies by a big margin but for debutant Ishan Kishan the match perhaps did not turn out to be quite a memorable one. Ishan required 20 balls to score his first run in red-ball cricket. Ishan’s slow and steady approach did not seem to go down quite well with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma. By the reaction of Rohit, it seemed that the Indian cricket team wanted Ishan to score runs quickly. But the wicketkeeper opted for a cautious approach. Rohit was even spotted quite disappointed with Ishan’s style of batting. Immediately after Ishan got off his mark, Rohit decided to declare India’s first innings. Ishan remained unbeaten on one run in the first Test. Having played in the Dominica Test, Ishan now has matches for Team India under his belt in all three formats of the game. Ishan Kishan Took 19 balls to get off the mark!#WIvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/jbeW96rFac — Jega8 (@imBK08) July 15, 2023 × Also read: WI vs IND 2023: 'He showed patience, temperament, stuck to his plans': Rohit lauds debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal

While talking about Ishan Kishan, captain Rohit Sharma revealed that even after playing 19 balls, the wicketkeeper had not scored a run. That is why Rohit had wanted him to get off the mark. “I was just letting them know we have an over or so before declaring. I wanted Ishan to get off the mark, wanted to tell him to get his personal mark and then we had to declare. I could see that he was always eager to bat, it could be frustrating for them," Rohit explained at the post-match presentation.

Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin’s spectacular bowling, India defeated hosts West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test played in Dominica. On the third day of the match, the Indian team declared their innings after scoring 421. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and scored 150 in the first innings. The Caribbean batting unit could not do anything significant in the second innings either. They folded for 130 runs in the second innings. Ashwin scalped 12 wickets in the match to earn a convincing win for India. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was adjudged Man of the Match for his sublime knock of 171.

The second and final Test match of the series is scheduled to start from July 20 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.