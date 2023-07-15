India vs West Indies 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja makes umpire wait while fixing hair

With his sensational all-round abilities and exceptional fielding qualities, Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as one of Team India’ star performers in recent times. But his off-field actions are no less special. During the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica, Jadeja came up with hilarious antics which struck the right chords with the audience. In a viral video, Jadeja was seen making the umpire wait as he fixed his hair before starting his over. The unique incident took place just before West Indies' 30th over in the second innings.

The video is currently doing rounds on social media. Social media users appreciated the calm and confident demeanour of the Indian all-rounder. In the opening Test against West Indies, Jadeja was in solid touch and took three wickets in the first innings to restrict the hosts to 150. Apart from Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Team India won the match quite convincingly by an innings and 141 runs.

Jadeja’s comeback

Having faced injury previously, Ravindra Jadeja succeeded in making a smooth comeback in international cricket with some excellent performances. In the second innings of the first Test against the Caribbean opponents, the 34-year-old claimed two more wickets. The hosts were bowled out for 130 in the second innings. Jadeja also contributed with the bat significantly by pulling off a crucial knock of unbeaten 37.

Brilliant batting

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma were also in brilliant touch in the first Test. Both the batters contributed heavily by scoring a century each. Rohit got out after scoring 103. Jaiswal, however, continued his assault and before the end of the second day's play, he shared a vital 72-run partnership with Virat Kohli. Jaiswal departed having produced a spectacular knock of 171. Debutant Jaiswal was awarded the Player of the Match award. “He has the talent, he has shown us in the past that he is ready. Came and batted sensibly. The temperament was also tested, at no stage he was panicking. The chats we had were to remind him that ‘you belong here. You have done the hard yards, enjoy your time here',” Rohit said while talking about Jaiswal at the post-match presentation.