India vs West Indies Free Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs WI 1st ODI on TV, mobile

IND vs WI 1st ODI free live streaming: The three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will kick off with the first ODI match on July 27 in Barbados. The white-ball matches between IND and WI come fast on the heels of the conclusion of the Test series, with the focus shifting to ODI cricket in particular.

India will look to get their play in order before the massively important Asia Cup. With significant players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Rishab Pant, and Shreyas Iyer missing, their deputies will try to earn their spots as starters for the biggest tournament of them all.

The West Indies, on the other hand, begin their own journey, which is more long-term and will take this series from a perspective of restructuring their approach to ODI cricket. For the first time in their history, West Indies will miss out on the World Cup, a massive blow to the identity of the team.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match.

IND vs WI 1st ODI free live streaming: Details

When is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 is scheduled to be played on July 27.

Where is the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 scheduled to be played?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 will start at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local). The toss for the same will take place at 6:30 pm.

Which TV channel will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023?

West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023 will be broadcast on the Doordarshan Sports channel.

Where can I catch the live streaming of West Indies vs India 1st ODI 2023?