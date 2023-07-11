IND vs WI: Brad Hogg praises Tilak Varma ahead of his international debut

Australia’s former cricketer Brad Hogg, who has been associated with Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, has heaped praises on Tilak Varma. The 20-year-old Mumbai Indians star is all set to make his maiden international debut on the West Indies tour. The young batter earned a maiden call-up after his stellar 2023 Indian Premier League season. He scored 343 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 164.11. Along with Tilak Varma, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been given the maiden call-up.

Brad Hogg on Tilak Varma

Some young cricketers have been included in the squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies. Amid the net practice session, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg said that he was really impressed with Tilak Varma. “I spent a bit of time with MI just before IPL 2023 and I just loved the way he studied opposition bowlers.” Hogg also said that Tilak Varma is “a man for every situation” and can bat anywhere in the middle order.