IND vs WI: Brad Hogg praises Tilak Varma ahead of his international debut
Tilak Varma earned his maiden call-up after his stellar Indian Premier League 2023 season for Mumbai Indians. He scored 343 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 164.11.
Australia’s former cricketer Brad Hogg, who has been associated with Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, has heaped praises on Tilak Varma. The 20-year-old Mumbai Indians star is all set to make his maiden international debut on the West Indies tour. The young batter earned a maiden call-up after his stellar 2023 Indian Premier League season. He scored 343 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 164.11. Along with Tilak Varma, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been given the maiden call-up.
Brad Hogg on Tilak Varma
Some young cricketers have been included in the squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies. Amid the net practice session, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg said that he was really impressed with Tilak Varma. “I spent a bit of time with MI just before IPL 2023 and I just loved the way he studied opposition bowlers.” Hogg also said that Tilak Varma is “a man for every situation” and can bat anywhere in the middle order.
Brad Hogg’s India playing XI against West Indies
Bard Hogg feels youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav should be the top-order batters for the India vs West Indies T20 series. "Subhman Gill and Jaiswal both have high strike rates and they love facing fast bowlers. They really take the game on in the powerplay. I personally think Sanju Samson really stabilizes the innings at No. 3. There is not a single bowler that fazes Suryakumar Yadav, so he should come in at No. 4," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
India squad for IND vs WI T20: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.
India vs West Indies
India vs West Indies T20I series will kickstart on August 3. As senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the T20 series, Hardik Pandya will lead Men In Blue. Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as his deputy.