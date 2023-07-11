Sunil Gavaskar slams overseas commentators for singling out Indian fans

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed overseas commentators for calling Indian fans biased. Gavaskar's comments came in the context of the Ashes. Crowds in England have been seen celebrating only when their home team has performed well against Australia in the Test series. Former England cricketers-turned-commentators have not only backed their team but during the third Test of Ashes 2023 series, they also stated that even the Indian crowd does the same. According to the commentators, fans in India cheer only for their team and stay silent when their bowlers have to face a boundary.

Sunil Gavaskar slams English commentators

In a column for the Mid-Day, the former Indian captain criticised England cricketers-turned-commentators for singling out the Indian crowd. Gavaskar said that naturally the crowds will support their team and won’t cheer the opponents, but to suggest that it happens only in India is ridiculous. Sunil Gavaskar further wrote that this is not an Indian phenomenon, but such attitude prevails in every country where home crowds keep silent when their batters get out or a boundary is hit against their bowlers.