Sunil Gavaskar slams overseas commentators for singling out Indian fans
Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticised overseas commentators for singling out Indian crowds and said that it’s natural for local fans to support the home team.
Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed overseas commentators for calling Indian fans biased. Gavaskar's comments came in the context of the Ashes. Crowds in England have been seen celebrating only when their home team has performed well against Australia in the Test series. Former England cricketers-turned-commentators have not only backed their team but during the third Test of Ashes 2023 series, they also stated that even the Indian crowd does the same. According to the commentators, fans in India cheer only for their team and stay silent when their bowlers have to face a boundary.
Sunil Gavaskar slams English commentators
In a column for the Mid-Day, the former Indian captain criticised England cricketers-turned-commentators for singling out the Indian crowd. Gavaskar said that naturally the crowds will support their team and won’t cheer the opponents, but to suggest that it happens only in India is ridiculous. Sunil Gavaskar further wrote that this is not an Indian phenomenon, but such attitude prevails in every country where home crowds keep silent when their batters get out or a boundary is hit against their bowlers.
“Overseas commentators come to India, they keep saying how quiet the Indian crowd at the ground is when an Indian batter gets out or when an Indian bowler is hit for a boundary. However, it happens everywhere and this is more apparent than ever at the current Ashes series,” the legendary batter added.
Sunil Gavaskar’s take on English media
Sunil Gavaskar also slammed the English media for the way they dealt with Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal after the second Ashes Test. The veteran cricketer felt that England skipper Ben Stokes’ century was a bigger deal than Bairstow’s dismissal or even the spirit of cricket debate. Sunil Gavaskar wrote that while after the stumping in the second Test match at Lord’s, the cricketing world was busy discussing the rights and wrongs of Bairstow’s dismissal and Ben Stokes’ innings receded into the background. He also stated that this case is a great example of how little things so often overshadow the more important happenings.
“This has been the usual diversionary tactic used by the overseas media for years where a small insignificant incident is made to cover up for a bigger failure of the team,” Gavaskar concluded.