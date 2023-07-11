IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma turns reporter for Ajinkya Rahane; watch

The Test series between India and West Indies begins on Wednesday. The first Test will be played at Windsor Park Dominica. Ahead of the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying some banter with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane was spotted talking to reporters before the first fixture. In the meantime, captain Rohit Sharma arrived there in the middle of the press conference and started asking Rahane some questions. The session was interrupted by rain and later everyone was seen running from the ground. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the funny video on their official social media handles and cricket fans have also reacted to the same.

Rohit Sharma turns reporter for Ajinkya Rahane

BCCI shared this video and wrote in the caption, “When Team India Captain Rohit Sharma turned reporter in Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's press conference. What do you make of the questions.” In the video, the first journalist asked Ajinkya Rahane how he saw the new World Test Championship cycle and his reaction on becoming the vice-captain at his age. Hearing this, Ajinkya Rahane fired back , “What do you mean by at this age? There's still a lot of cricket left in me.” He further said whatever role captain Rohit Sharma will give him; he will try to fulfil it.