IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma turns reporter for Ajinkya Rahane; watch
The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a funny video on their official Twitter handle where skipper Rohit Sharma was seen asking questions like a reporter to vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.
The Test series between India and West Indies begins on Wednesday. The first Test will be played at Windsor Park Dominica. Ahead of the game, India skipper Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying some banter with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane was spotted talking to reporters before the first fixture. In the meantime, captain Rohit Sharma arrived there in the middle of the press conference and started asking Rahane some questions. The session was interrupted by rain and later everyone was seen running from the ground. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared the funny video on their official social media handles and cricket fans have also reacted to the same.
BCCI shared this video and wrote in the caption, “When Team India Captain Rohit Sharma turned reporter in Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's press conference. What do you make of the questions.” In the video, the first journalist asked Ajinkya Rahane how he saw the new World Test Championship cycle and his reaction on becoming the vice-captain at his age. Hearing this, Ajinkya Rahane fired back , “What do you mean by at this age? There's still a lot of cricket left in me.” He further said whatever role captain Rohit Sharma will give him; he will try to fulfil it.
Later, Rohit Sharma asked Ajinkya Rahane, “Tell me about your experience, you have been to the West Indies several times. You have played a lot of cricket on this wicket, scored a lot of runs. So how would you like to interact with the young players and what would you like to tell them?
Ajinkya Rahane responded, “My message for all the young players would be that it is very important to have patience in the West Indies.” Rohit Sharma questioned him about the chilled-out atmosphere in West Indies stadiums. Replying to this, Rahane said, “It is important to be in accordance with the country you are in. It is important to stay focused on the field, don't think about what to do off the field.”
Then, it started raining at the stadium and the question-and-answer session was interrupted.
IND vs WI first Test
The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on July 12. Since 2002, the Indian cricket team has not lost any Test to the West Indies. Hence, it will be exciting to see if Rohit Sharma’s will continue their winning streak.