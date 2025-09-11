/India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: 'Ethics open can of worms,' says ex-India batter on SKY withdrawing appeal vs Siddique

India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match didn't even see 20 overs in total from both sides as India crushed the hosts at Dubai stadium emphatically. The match, however, saw drama during 13th over of the UAE innings which lasted for a total of 13.1 overs. UAE batter Junaid Siddique was given out by the third umpire but India skipper Suryakumar Yadav withdrew his appeal and the batter continued his innings. The decision from SKY didn't make much difference in the end but former India batter Akash Chopra wasn't a fan of the decision.

Akash Chopra didn't like SKY's decision to withdraw appeal

Chopra, speaking to cricket news website ESPNCricinfo, said that the decision by SKY was based on match situation and he wouldn't have done it in a more serious situation. "It wouldn't have happened if [Pakistan's] Salman Agha was playing on 14th [of September] and the game is in the balance, and he's just roaming around, he [Suryakumar] won't do that."

"The problem is the moment you bring in ethics and generosity, it opens a can of worms: 'oh, you did this today, why are you not doing the same thing tomorrow?' Why go down that route?" Chopra further added.

What actually happened in Siddique appeal?

The incident happened in 13 over of the innings when the UAE batter missed a ball from Shivam Dube and it went to Sanju Samson. Showing presence of mind, Samson threw the ball onto the stumps as Siddique was out of his crease. The ball hit the stumps and the Indians appealed even as Siddique kept pointing at Dube's towel which had fallen, suggesting it distracted him.