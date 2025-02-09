India and England are back against each other for the second ODI of this three-match series, scheduled on Sunday (Feb 9) in Cuttack. The two powerhouses of world cricket have plenty at stake and to offer in this cracker of a One-Dayer. While the focus remains on Virat Kohli’s return to the Indian Team, England will aim for an improved performance to save the series. Here is the match preview and result prediction of the 2nd ODI between India and England in Cuttack.

Match Preview

India made light work of England in the series-opener in Nagpur, beating them by four wickets and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODIs. The hosts will look to maintain their winning run against England in the second game, having won 25 of the last 31 matches played at home against them in the past 20 years.

Kohli, who missed the Nagpur tie due to a last-minute discomfort in his knee, will return to the playing XI for the second match; the question here arises who sits out? India could bench Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in Nagpur, bringing Shubman Gill at the top, Kohli back to his favourite position at three, and Shreyas Iyer at four.

Meanwhile, after his previous-game heroics, Iyer admitted he only made it to the playing XI after Virat’s injury news got out and might retain his place in the side in Cuttack, a venue that favours batting.

On the other hand, England will want their middle order to come good in this second game. Despite their openers providing a blistering start in Nagpur, England managed a mere 240. However, Jacob Bethell’s knock was the one that impressed everyone, with the visitors hoping for a similar show from the rookie all-rounder in Cuttack.

Besides, Harry Brook’s form remains a worry for England, while Mark Wood’s return to the XI for the must-win clash remains imminent.

Result Prediction –

Despite England wanting to make a desperate comeback in this series, they might fall short of crushing the upbeat Indian Team.

Predicted Playing XIs –

India – Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami

England – Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood