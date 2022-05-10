India to host Australia in three T20Is before T20 World Cup, BG Trophy early next year

Rohit Sharma-led India to host Australia in three T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup Photograph:( AFP )
Rohit Sharma & Co. will gear up for the T20 World Cup by facing the world champions Aaron Finch-led Aussies in the Indian subcontinent in September.
India are set to host Australia in a three-match T20I series in September, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Prior to the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later in October, Rohit Sharma & Co. will gear up for the marquee event by facing the T20 World champions Aaron Finch-led Aussies in the Indian subcontinent.
"Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and England coming to either side of three T20s in India in September," a report in Fox Sports read.
Cricket Australia's full schedule (2022-23):
June-July 2022: Tour of Sri Lanka (3xT20s, 3xODIs, 2xTests)
August-September 2022: Zimbabwe (3xODIs) and New Zealand (3xODIs) at home
September 2022: White ball series in India (3xT20s)
October 2022: West Indies and England at home (6xT20s)
October-November 2022: T20 World Cup at home
November 2022: England at home (3xODIs)
December-January 2022-23: West Indies (2xTests) and South Africa (3xTests, 3xODIs) at home
February-March 2023: Test tour of India (4xTests)
March-May 2023: Indian Premier League
June-July 2023: Ashes tour of England (5xTests, ODIs expected)
August 2023: Test tour of South Africa (3xTests)
October-November 2023: ODI World Cup in India
ALSO READ | 'India not our enemy country' - Danish Kaneria slams Shahid Afridi, makes explosive remark on Twitter
Talking about the Australian cricket team, it is going to be on the road since June this year before returning home to defend its title in the T20 World Cup. Further, the Pat Cummins-led Australian side will also square off against India in the next edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in early 2023, in India. On the other hand, they will travel to the United Kingdom for the Ashes 2023 in June-July next year.
Meanwhile, India will also have a hectic schedule post the conclusion of IPL 2022. After hosting South Africa in five T20Is, they will travel to the United Kingdom where they play England in all formats, then lock horns with Ireland in a limited-overs series, travel to the Caribbean island before returning home to host the Aussies, and then make a trip Down Under for the T20 WC.