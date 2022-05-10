India to host Australia in three T20Is before T20 World Cup, BG Trophy early next year

India are set to host Australia in a three-match T20I series in September, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. Prior to the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later in October, Rohit Sharma & Co. will gear up for the marquee event by facing the T20 World champions Aaron Finch-led Aussies in the Indian subcontinent.

"Australia will play a number of white ball series with home games against Zimbabwe, New Zealand, West Indies, and England coming to either side of three T20s in India in September," a report in Fox Sports read.

Cricket Australia's full schedule (2022-23):