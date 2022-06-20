India script history, break Australia's impressive T20I record after South Africa series ends in 2-2 draw

India missed out on a chance to register an elusive T20I series win over South Africa at home after the 5th and final T20I between the two sides was washed out due to rain on Sunday. With the game in Bengaluru getting called off due to persistent rain, the series ended in a 2-2 draw. India, who had lost the first two matches of the series, won the next two games on the trot to level the series 2-2 as the five-match rubber ended in a stalemate.

India headed into the fifth and final looking for their third win on the bounce with the series on the line. However, rain made it impossible to have even a reduced contest leaving the two sides and the fans disappointed. While the Men in Blue failed to clinch the series, they scripted a historic feat in T20Is by remaining unbeaten in the series.

India extended their unbeaten record at home in T20Is to break Australia's impressive record in the shortest format. India have now gone unbeaten in nine straight T20I series at home surpassing Australia, who had managed to remain unbeaten in 8 T20I series from 2006 to 2010.

India's unbeaten streak started back in 2019 with a 1-1 draw against South Africa in a three-match series following which the Men in Blue have recorded wins over the likes of West Indies, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka at home. India were without a host of key players in the recently-concluded South Africa series at home but managed to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Rishabh Pant led the hosts in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the series and KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the side in Rohit's absence but had to miss out due to an injury ahead of the opening game. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan turned out to be the impressive performers for the hosts in the series.

India will now head to Ireland for their next T20I assignment where they are scheduled to play two T20I against the hosts. Hardik will be leading the side with no Rohit in the squad and Rahul out due to an injury. India will be hoping to continue their impressive run in the series as they prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.