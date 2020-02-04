India players rise in ICC T20I rankings after clean sweep over New Zealand

KL Rahul has earned his career-best T20I rankings after displaying an outstanding form for India in the T20I series against New Zealand. He is currently ranked two in the ICC top, 10 batsmen, in T20I list. He scored the highest runs in the 5-match series (224 runs).

Rohit Sharma's World Record of most 50+ scores in T20I helped him jump three ranks, he is currently ranked at number 10. This is Rohit's 25th 50+ score (21 half-centuries, 4 centuries) for team India, it has also helped the prolific Indian opener almost bridge the gap between him and Kohli in terms of T20I career runs. The difference is down to just 21 runs. Kohli still leads in the list of most half-centuries (24 half-centuries).

"Everything negative – pressure, challenges – is all an opportunity to rise."

Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 2, 2020

Shreyas Iyer (currently ranked 55th) and Manish Pandey (currently ranked 58th) jumped 63 ranks and 12 ranks respectively.

Virat Kolhi retained his ninth rank after a decent performance of 105 runs in four matches.

Three Indian batsmen are in the top 10 ranked batsmen in T20I's list.

India's bowling attack has also earned a massive upgrade after defending modest totals put up by India.

Jasprit Bumrah's (currently ranked 11th) unique World Record in the final T20I helped him gain 26 places. He has become the bowler to bowl most maiden overs in T20I history. The 26-year-old has 7 maidens to his name in T20Is.

Yuzvendra Chahal has gone 10 places up and is currently ranked 30th, Shardul Thakur's nail-biting final over in the fourth T20I helped India seal a victory against the Kiwis. Thakur scalped eight wickets in the series and has jumped 34 places to 57th position. Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja's efficient bowling helped them earn rank no 71 and 76 respectively.

India will be looking to continue their winning run against the Kiwi as they clean swept the T20I series, with this India, have become the first team to win a T20I series with 5-0 margin. India have extended their record for most successive T20Is winning eight in succession.