India faces England, Australia to meet New Zealand in CWG 2022 semi-finals: All you need to know

T20 cricket has arrived in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for the first time ever in the ongoing 2022 edition, being held in Birmingham. Women's cricket has also made an appearance for the first time at the Games and the semi-finals are set to take place on Saturday (August 06).

The four teams to have qualified for the semi-finals are Harmanpreet Kaur's India, England, T20 and ODI World Cup champions Australia and New Zealand.

Who is going to face whom?

1st semi-finals: India will lock horns with England

2nd semi-finals: Australia will meet their Trans-Tasmanian rivals NZ

Both the games will be held on Saturday (August 06), i.e. the ninth day of the CWG 2022 and in Birmingham, England. The first semi-final will take place at 3:30 PM (IST) whereas the second knockout game will be at 10:30 PM (IST).

The winner of Saturday's games will proceed to Sunday's finale (August 07), at 9:30 AM (IST), where the winner will walk away with the gold medal and loser will settle for silver. The loser of the semi-finals will face each other on the same day, at 2:30 PM (IST), for a bronze medal face-off.

Live streaming, telecast details:

The live telecast of the semi-finals will be on Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, the streaming will be available on Sony Liv.