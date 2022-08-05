CWG'22: Canada's Balraj Panesar makes heads turn, grabs England forward Chris Griffiths by collar - WATCH

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition is living upto expectations. So far, a lot of action and drama has taken place in every sports and viewership has been top-notch worldwide. In hockey, the men's and women's category is progressing towards the semi-final rounds but the group stages have already given plenty of big moments to fans.

During Canada and England men's clash, on Thursday (August 04), tempers flared between Canadian defender Balraj Panesar and England striker Chris Griffith. Their altercation made heads turn as Bajraj grabbed the Englishman by his collar during the final few minutes of the proceedings in Birmingham, England.

The exact reason behind the fight is not known, however, it was quite an ugly scene as the duo were separated by other players.

Here's the viral video:

Following the tussle, Balraj faced the brunt of his action and was shown the red card. Griffith was also punished by the officials and the 31-year-old was handed a yellow card. Talking about the clash, Canada were no match to England as the home side thrashed them 11-2 and ended at the second spot in Pool B, with Manpreet Singh-led India topping the group.

India will now face South Africa whereas England will lock horns with Australia in the men's hockey semi-finals.