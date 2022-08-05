India vs Australia SF live streaming: When and where to watch CWG 2022 women's hockey match in India?

Savita Punia-led India women's hockey team will step onto the pitch once again as they face Australia in the semi-finals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition in Birmingham. The Indian team is riding high on confidence after ending as the second-best side in Pool A, only behind England, by beating the likes of Ghana, Canada and Wales.

Beating Canada 3-2, India stormed into the last four and will be facing the mighty Australians. While the Aussies are favourites, India will like to take inspiration from their Tokyo 2020 win over the Kangaroos, in the quarter-finals. Will the result favour the Indians once again?

All you need to know about the live streaming details of the marquee face-off:

When will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 clash kickoff?

The India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 clash will start at 8:15 PM IST on Friday (August 05).

Where will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match will take place in Birmingham, England.

Where will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 be telecast on TV in India?

India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming take place in the country?

India vs Australia Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming will be on Sony Liv.