CWG'22, badminton R-16 live streaming: When & where to watch Sindhu-starrer Indian shuttlers' games?

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition will see the Indian shuttlers in action. They are entering an important phase in the individual event as the likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, etc. will take on their respective opponents in the Round of 16 matches on Friday evening (August 05).

The likes of PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, and Aakarshi Kashyap had a fine start in their Round of 32 matches and will look to carry on with their winning momentum today as well. After settling for silver in the mixed team event, India's badminton contingent will be eager to add to the country's medal-tally in the singles round.

Everything to know about Indian shuttlers' Round of 16 matches on Day 8 of Commonwealth Games 2022:

Women’s doubles match: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Jemimah Leung For Sang/Mungrah (Mauritius). The matches takes place at 4:10 PM IST.

Men’s doubles match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty versus Murad Ali/Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti (Pakistan). It will be held at 12:00 AM IST.

Women’s singles clash: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe (Uganda), commencing at 6:10 PM IST

Women’s singles face-off: Aakarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi (Cyprus), which will kick off at 11:20 PM IST

Men’s Singles clash: Kidambi Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama (Sri Lanka), at 5:30 PM IST

Telecast and Live Streaming: The matches featuring Indian shuttlers will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be on Sony Liv.