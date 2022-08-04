CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal enters semi-final with convincing win, adds to India's medal-tally

It is raining medals for India in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition, being held in Birmingham. On the seventh day of the showpiece event, i.e. on August 04 (Thursday), India have been assured of another medal courtesy of boxer Amit Panghal. Panghal advanced to the semi-final by thrashing Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan (5-0) in the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight category event.

The 26-year-old Panghal, who was knocked out of Tokyo 2020 in the pre-quarterfinals, attained the win courtesy of a unanimous verdict. Getting the better of his opponent by relying on his defensive work, Panghal landed a few clean hits in the opening round. In the next round of the contest, the Indian boxer earned a 4:1 split decision in his favour. Panghal eliminated any chances of Mulligan's late comeback by virtue of his impressive footwork as the boxer ended the match via a unanimous verdict.

So far, India have earned several medals in weighting and boxing. Among the other boxers, the likes of Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semi-final stage of their respective spots. Thus, the trio have also assured Team India of more medals. The major blip has come in the form of Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain's early exit, losing her quarter-final round at Birmingham 2022. On the other hand, Ashish Kumar also faltered and lost his bout on Wednesday (August 03).

Talking about Panghal, the boxer will be eager to make the most of his chances in his semi-final round and hope to return with the gold medal. After the missed opportunity in Tokyo Games, he will not settle for anything apart from a top-spot finish.